International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,117. The company has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

