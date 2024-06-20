Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,034,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,539. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.