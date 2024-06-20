Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) CFO Sells $97,781.31 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at $959,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

