Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells $485,000.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $23.19.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.60 million. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TPC. StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 79.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $697,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 690.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 157,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 137,808 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 52,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.