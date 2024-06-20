Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Director Sells $38,883.60 in Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at $363,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Enfusion Stock Down 1.8 %
Enfusion stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
