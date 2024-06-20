Insider Selling: DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $46.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $748.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.69. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXPE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 161.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

