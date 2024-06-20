Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $14,441,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Coupang Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2,250.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,926,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,242,000 after buying an additional 43,015,433 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after buying an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after buying an additional 18,894,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $250,714,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 104,032.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,944,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,188,000 after buying an additional 10,933,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

