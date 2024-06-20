Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $14,441,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,155.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CPNG stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
