Insider Selling: Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Sells £109,187.10 in Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Darcy Willson Rymer sold 121,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total value of £109,187.10 ($138,738.37).

Darcy Willson Rymer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Card Factory alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Darcy Willson Rymer purchased 92,371 shares of Card Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £89,599.87 ($113,849.90).

Card Factory Price Performance

Card Factory stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23. The firm has a market cap of £324.90 million, a P/E ratio of 671.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.00. Card Factory plc has a twelve month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.52).

Card Factory Cuts Dividend

Card Factory Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,571.43%.

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.