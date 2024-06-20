Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $129,250.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Autodesk stock opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
