Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells $129,250.00 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $244.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.12.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.