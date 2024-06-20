Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £146.16 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,218 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($185.72).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,293 ($16.43) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($197.15).

On Tuesday, April 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,127 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £146.51 ($186.16).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.20) on Thursday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,383 ($17.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.63, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.36) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,380 ($17.53) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

