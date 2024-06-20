Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Buys £146.16 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor acquired 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,218 ($15.48) per share, for a total transaction of £146.16 ($185.72).
- On Thursday, May 16th, Tim Lawlor bought 12 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,293 ($16.43) per share, with a total value of £155.16 ($197.15).
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 13 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,127 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £146.51 ($186.16).
Vistry Group Trading Down 0.7 %
LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.20) on Thursday. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 621.69 ($7.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,383 ($17.57). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,208.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,078.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,865.63, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11.
About Vistry Group
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.
