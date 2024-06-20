Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Frank Nelson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,506.99).

Van Elle Stock Performance

Shares of Van Elle stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £39.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.58).

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

