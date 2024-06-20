Insider Buying: Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) insider Frank Nelson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($23,506.99).
Van Elle Stock Performance
Shares of Van Elle stock opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £39.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 46 ($0.58).
Van Elle Company Profile
