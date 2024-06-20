Insider Buying: Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ) Director Purchases 1,114,000 Shares of Stock

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Wallace acquired 1,114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,703.00.

Torq Resources Stock Up 5.9 %

TORQ stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.09. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.72, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 0.90. Torq Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.84.

About Torq Resources

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

