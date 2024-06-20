Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CFO Acquires $25,180.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Scott Price bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,963.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NewtekOne Trading Down 2.4 %

NEWT opened at $12.59 on Thursday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $58.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 14.14%. Analysts predict that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEWT. StockNews.com upgraded NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NewtekOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 100,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 93,440 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

