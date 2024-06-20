Insider Buying: NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Insider Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Louisa Symington Mills purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($25,508.26).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

NBPE stock traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,594 ($20.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,863. The company has a market cap of £737.07 million, a PE ratio of 3,482.61 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,618.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,626.64. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.94 ($18.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,714 ($21.78). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

