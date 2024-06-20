Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Insider Buys $15,000.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) insider Govindaraj Ramasamy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hyliion Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.
