Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Insider Buys $15,000.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) insider Govindaraj Ramasamy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hyliion Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,004.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 762,909 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Hyliion by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 712,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyliion by 2,565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 52,571 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

