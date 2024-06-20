Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Buys $29,650.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,733.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

NYSE GRNT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 97.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth about $364,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRNT. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.