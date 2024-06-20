Insider Buying: Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) CEO Buys $29,650.00 in Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,733.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE GRNT opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $772.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 15.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRNT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth about $364,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRNT. Roth Capital upgraded Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.95.
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.
