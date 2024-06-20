Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $82,700.00 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $82,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,927.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.34. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.52.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,165,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after buying an additional 61,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 20.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on FRD

Friedman Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.