Insider Buying: BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £160.08 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,334 ($16.95) per share, for a total transaction of £160.08 ($203.41).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.65), for a total value of £6,746,289.66 ($8,572,159.67).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn acquired 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,354 ($17.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.94 ($189.25).

On Monday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn bought 11 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($17.12) per share, for a total transaction of £148.17 ($188.27).

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,350.50 ($17.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,241.67, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,355.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.79) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.52) to GBX 1,400 ($17.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($15.50) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.88) to GBX 1,450 ($18.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.39) to GBX 1,440 ($18.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,335 ($16.96).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

