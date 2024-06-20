Insider Buying: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Acquires C$59,920.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Angela S. Lekatsas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.96 per share, with a total value of C$59,920.00.

Angela S. Lekatsas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 2,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,160.00.

TSE:ALA opened at C$30.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$22.62 and a 52 week high of C$31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

ALA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

