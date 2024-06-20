Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZW) Trading Down 5.3%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.