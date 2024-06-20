Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.10. 37,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 31,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Imaflex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.30 million, a PE ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

