ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.30

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 233714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0457 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

