Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 448.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 448.33 ($5.70).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.48) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.08) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 450 ($5.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hunting Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Hunting

LON HTG opened at GBX 408 ($5.18) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £672.96 million, a P/E ratio of 738.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 391.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 332.19. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($5.86).

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($11,008.59). 18.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

Featured Articles

