Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.09% of Humana worth $35,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $7.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,474. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.