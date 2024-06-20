Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after acquiring an additional 539,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.04. 1,034,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $214.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

