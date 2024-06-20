holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.82 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 20th. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $42,772.97 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, holoride has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.92 or 0.05413690 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00015443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002483 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,769,642 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

