Hoese & Co LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,303,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,134 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 374,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILCG stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. 35,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,687. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $82.28.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

