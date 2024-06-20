HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $61.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DINO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NYSE DINO traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at $65,774,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 15,066.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 665,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 660,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 261.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 436,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after acquiring an additional 315,783 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

