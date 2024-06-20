HC Wainwright Comments on Uranium Royalty Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UROY)

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a report released on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $296.56 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UROY. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 734,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

