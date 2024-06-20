Halpern Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Halpern Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $13,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 226.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 280,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,383. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

