Halpern Financial Inc. Has $9.48 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $217.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What are earnings reports?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.