Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires 830 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 49.8% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,061 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 382,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of ZETA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 924,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

