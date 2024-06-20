GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.78) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.92) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.29).
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
