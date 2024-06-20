Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Greif from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Greif in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Greif has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Greif had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.37 per share, with a total value of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.37 per share, for a total transaction of $123,544.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,347. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.98 per share, with a total value of $275,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,901.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,732 shares of company stock valued at $532,020 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth about $10,972,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 203.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,461 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

