Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 39,813 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of FREYR Battery worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

NYSE:FREY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,873. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $223.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.80. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

