Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 13,674 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. JinkoSolar comprises approximately 1.4% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JinkoSolar worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of JKS traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.81. 1,820,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,159. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.83. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

