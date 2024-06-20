Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.62. 3,109,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.29.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

