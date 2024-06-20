Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.01. 2,247,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

