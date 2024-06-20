Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty comprises 2.0% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SLG traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.46. 615,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,322. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $58.54.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -36.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

