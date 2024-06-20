Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 5,230 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $16,590,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,381 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.83. 2,314,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,396. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

