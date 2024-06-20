Great Waters Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,622 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $732,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 528,384 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 25.4% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 5,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $540.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

