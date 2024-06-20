Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Director Purchases C$67,256.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Al Mawani bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,256.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$138.95 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.