Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn ($1.64) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -36.6%.

NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 426,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

