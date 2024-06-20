Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned 0.05% of Globe Life worth $5,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 2.6 %

GL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,113. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

