Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.44

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.44 and last traded at $66.44, with a volume of 742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATH. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 61,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

