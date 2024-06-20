GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Director Sells $2,805,460.35 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $2,805,460.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,638,960.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Frank Hurst Lin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 175,178 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $5,808,902.48.
- On Thursday, May 16th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 40,134 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $1,453,252.14.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 92,886 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $3,416,347.08.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $2,585,027.94.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,043,486.86.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GCT stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.87. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $45.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
