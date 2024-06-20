Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

