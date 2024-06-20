General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $82.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.74.

Insider Activity

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIS

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.