General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,593 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

GIS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.92. 179,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $82.59. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

