GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 6.4%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.25 and last traded at $179.60. 1,849,669 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,779,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEV. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GE Vernova from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.64.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $20,854,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

